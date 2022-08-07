News & Politics

Dems Miffed Bernie Sanders Telling Truth About Inflation Reduction Act

By Matt Margolis Aug 07, 2022 11:22 AM ET
With Democrats on the cusp of passing their erroneously titled Inflation Reduction Act, there’s virtually no room for error to get this done. In fact, Senate Democrats, always sticklers for COVID-19 precautions, are even telling members not to test for COVID this weekend, lest someone test positive and can’t attend the vote.

We got to this point because Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.), as PJM’s Rick Moran noted, traded support for the bill in exchange for a pipeline. But, while he’s pretending this bill will do something about inflation, socialist Senator Bernie Sanders is not.

“According to the CBO and other economic organizations that have studied this bill, it will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation,” Sanders said Saturday night.

Sanders is correct for a change. We’ve discussed here at PJ Media how the bill won’t do dang skippy about inflation. Of course, Republicans did what the media always says they do: pounced. Sanders, for his part, didn’t care, because, he pointed out, the statement is accurate.

Don’t assume this means that Sanders won’t support the bill. He’s never met a spending bill he didn’t like, so don’t take his moment of honesty as a glimmer of hope the bill won’t pass.

