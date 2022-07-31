100 Days From Now

They say time flies when you’re having fun. Well, the Biden administration has felt like an eternity. However, the good news is that one hundred days from now, the American people will have their first opportunity to send a clear message to Joe Biden that he is a failure and we want to take the country in a different direction.

It’s impossible to deny the debacle of the Biden presidency. He promised that his experience gave him the leadership skills and competence to lift this country up, but instead, he dragged it down. He inherited a nation in recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to drive it into a recession.

Sadly, the media is doing everything they can to cover for Biden. On his first day in office, he killed the Keystone XL Pipeline, signed executive orders ending Trump’s energy initiatives, and directed government agencies to review and rescind Trump-era policies that made the United States energy independent. He also pushed for more burdensome emissions regulations, limited domestic energy production, and issued a moratorium on new oil and gas leases. And as gas prices climbed to record levels, the media insisted that the president has no control over them.

This week, we learned that the United States is officially in a recession — except, according to the Biden administration, it’s not. For decades, we’ve all understood what a recession is, and we didn’t argue about it. It has long been defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. Yet, in anticipation of the latest Bureau of Economic Analysis report, which was released on Thursday, the White House began an effort to redefine recession so it could argue that we weren’t in one. But the mainstream media didn’t call out the administration for its obvious attempt at deception — they joined in.

For months, even Democrat pollsters have been predicting catastrophic political losses for the Democrats. Biden and the Democrats thought they could stave off a red wave after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, but people are far more concerned with economic issues than abortion. In fact, the issue is nearly dead last on voters’ minds, according to a recent McLaughlin & Associates poll.

“Only 5% said abortion was [the] top issue. That might change a little, but not with people who can’t afford food or gas or rent or medical bills,” pollster John McLaughlin said of the findings.

Not even the January 6th Committee has been able to change the trajectory of the 2022 midterms.

“In 100 days, voters will send a message to Biden and Democrats who delivered crisis after crisis and left the American people behind. Democrats created a recession, historic inflation, record high gas prices, a disastrous border crisis, and now they want to raise taxes,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Republicans are united to preserve the American dream and save our country.”

Biden promised us competence and compromise, but we got neither. And in 100 days, we’ll see once and for all what the voters have to say about that.