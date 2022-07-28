Hunter Biden’s Business Partner Panicked After Laptop Story Broke, Called Joe ‘the Big Guy'

After the New York Post broke the story of Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” in the fall of 2020, one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners sent a panicked message that referred to Joe Biden as “the Big Guy.”

“James Gilliar, a former British Special Forces officer with ties to UK intelligence services, discussed The Post’s exclusive report with an unnamed person on Oct. 14, 2020, according to the message provided by a whistleblower to GOP congressional investigators probing the laptop,” reports the Post. “In the message, Gilliar, 58, reassured the person that the revelations about Biden’s apparent involvement in his son’s foreign deals would not be damaging — regardless of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

The unnamed individual asked if “Hunter and/or Joe or Joe’s campaign [would] try to make it ‘Oh, we were never involved’ … and try to basically make us collateral damage?”

Gilliar replied, “I don’t see how that would work for them… I think in the scenario that he wins they would just leave sleeping dogs lie.”

“If they lose, honestly, I don’t think that the Big Guy really cares about that because he’ll be too busy focusing on all the other s–t he is doing,” Gilliar added.

The identity of “the Big Guy” has been a significant question in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings with foreign countries. Texts from the so-called “laptop from hell” indicated that “the big guy” expected a 10% of Hunter Biden’s business deal with China. Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, previously revealed that “the Big Guy” was indeed Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. However, the evidence overwhelmingly suggests that he was deeply involved — including a leaked voicemail message in which Joe is heard wanting to discuss with Hunter a New York Times article published in December 2018 about a private meeting between the chairman of CEFC, a Chinese energy company, and Hunter Biden at a hotel in Miami, Fla., a year and a half earlier.