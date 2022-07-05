The White House Can’t Avoid Its Hunter Biden Problem

The Biden White House has a huge problem on its hands, and they seem to think they can avoid it simply by pretending the problem doesn’t exist.

That problem, of course, is Hunter Biden, the embattled son of Ol’ Joe whose scandals, including his shady business dealings and his penchant for illegal drugs and prostitutes won’t go away simply by pretending they don’t exist.

So far, that strategy has worked… to a degree. The mainstream media won’t touch Hunter Biden. They actively covered up the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020—only conceding the authenticity of the laptop and its contents well after Biden took office.

But, with that admission, the incriminating information the laptop contained can’t be ignored anymore, and the latest bombshell raises major questions about how involved Joe Biden was in his son’s business dealings.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked a question about a 2018 voicemail Joe Biden left for Hunter in 2018 that was leaked to the Daily Mail.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you have a chance give me a call. Nothing urgent—I just wanted to talk with you,” Biden is heard saying in the voicemail. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear.”

Biden was referencing a New York Times article published in December 2018 about a private meeting between the chairman of CEFC, a Chinese energy company, and Hunter Biden at a hotel in Miami, Fla., a year and a half earlier.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of his son’s business dealings or ever speaking to him about them. The voicemail is the latest smoking-gun evidence that “The Big Guy” knew more about his son’s business dealings than he’s publicly claimed.

Naturally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about why there was a voicemail from Joe Biden about Hunter’s business dealings when Joe Biden has repeatedly denied ever discussing them with him.

“Well, first, I’ll say that what the president said stands,” Jean-Pierre began. “So, if he, if that’s what the president said, that, that is what stands.”

Of course, this lame response wasn’t enough for Doocy, so when he pressed for a better response, Jean-Pierre refused to discuss it further, saying she was “not going to talk about alleged materials from the laptop” from “the podium.”

Jean-Pierre even refused to dispute that it was, in fact, Joe Biden’s voice on the voicemail, telling Doocy, “I’m not going to talk about alleged materials on the laptop.”

The big problem with the White House constantly sweeping the Hunter Biden problem under the rug is that they won’t be able to do this forever. Republicans are likely to win a huge majority in the House in November, and they’ve promised to launch a series of investigations into the Biden crime family.

“Despite the daily deluge of new information from Hunter’s laptop, there are still many unanswered questions,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y) wrote in the New York Post back in May. “This is why there must be a thorough Congressional investigation into the Biden crime family as a matter of national security.”

She added, “The American people have a right to know if Joe Biden has been compromised by his son’s foreign business dealings with Communist China; if Joe Biden has profited from these dealings; why is Elena Baturina, a Russian billionaire who paid Hunter Biden $3 million in 2014, missing from the Biden administration’s list of sanctioned Russian oligarchs?”

Indeed, there are so many unanswered questions, and while the media can do their best to cover up damaging stories, a Republican-led investigation is inevitable and will be huge trouble for the Biden administration.