BREAKING: Key Source Will Turn Over Hunter Biden Docs to the FBI

Tony Bobulinski, the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which was part of a partnership between the Chinese firm CEFC China Energy and the Biden family, went public with a statement about Hunter Biden’s corruption on Thursday morning. He claimed that then-Vice President Joe Biden had indeed coordinated with his son Hunter in notorious foreign business deals, contrary to Biden’s claims. On Thursday afternoon, Bobulinski announced he would turn over electronic devices and records of business dealings to the FBI.

“Tony Bobulinski will announce that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden over to the FBI,” Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts announced on Twitter.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski will announce that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden over to the FBI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

In a bombshell statement to The New York Post, Bobulinski confirmed that Joe Biden really is “the Big Guy” mentioned in numerous emails detailing Biden corruption.

Thanks to the painstaking work of Peter Schweizer (and the Democrats’ impeachment push), Hunter Biden’s notorious business deals with companies like the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma have become public knowledge. Yet Hunter Biden also made lucrative deals in other countries as well, most notably China.

Last week, all hell broke loose when the New York Post article reported on a “smoking gun” email showing that Hunter Biden reportedly introduced his father to an executive at the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma a few months before Biden pressured the Ukrainian president to fire the prosecutor general who claims he was investigating Burisma.

Big Tech moved to suppress the story before it could be fact-checked. Twitter briefly suspended the accounts of the Trump campaign, the White House press secretary, and a congressional committee. Facebook, meanwhile, moved to suppress the Post article’s reach even while admitting that an independent fact-check had yet to confirm the story’s falsity.

Since then, news of Hunter Biden’s corruption and his father’s involvement has continued to trickle out as various sources confirmed the veracity of the emails. Detractors have claimed that the emails are Russian disinformation, but there is no evidence to support this assertion.

In this context, Bobulinski came forward to verify key claims in the emails, such as the claim that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s deals.

“I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski wrote in his bombshell statement.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Bobulinski insisted.

The former business partner said that when he “realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese,” he “took steps to prevent that from happening.”

Yet Bobulinski claimed that the Bidens had “gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners.”

“I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” the former business partner wrote.

Bobulinski’s electronic devices and records may shed light on serious criminal activity and they will likely enable the FBI to confirm the emails and other forthcoming evidence about Hunter Biden’s corruption.

Legacy media outlets have shamelessly attempted to bury the story. Yet Trump has reportedly asked Bobulinski to be his guest at the presidential debate on Thursday night, a move that would draw even more attention to the story.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.