White House: The Economy Is Great Because We’re Not Like Other Places ‘Facing Famine’

On Tuesday, White House economic adviser Brian Deese tried to put a positive spin on the nation’s crippling inflation (which hit 9.1% this month) by insisting that things aren’t so bad because at least the United States isn’t facing famine, as some other countries are.

Reese made the comment while trying to argue that the United States isn’t on the cusp of a recession — despite the expectation of an announcement that the economy shrank in two consecutive quarters — essentially by insisting that things could be a lot worse.

“Well, look, I think that our — our economy is more resilient to the — to the types of challenges that we’ve faced. For example, you know, with respect to food, we’re a net exporter of agricultural commodities. And, obviously, the high prices are hitting Americans very hard, but…in a way, that is different from some places that are facing famine, for example.”

Yes, he actually said that.

FACEPALM: White House economic adviser Brian Deese says that things are great because America isn’t experiencing famine like other countries. pic.twitter.com/sFFnSpWaoL — Margolis & Cox (@MargolisandCox) July 27, 2022

Imagine working at the White House, and things are bad enough that you set the bar so low as to say we’re doing better than other places that are experiencing actual famine — you know, like third-world countries.

Related: LOL! The Lincoln Project Praises Biden’s Terrible Economy

America, the most powerful nation in the world, is now comparing itself to third-world countries to make itself look favorable.

This is Biden’s America.