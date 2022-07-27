BREAKING: Trump to Sue CNN, Other Media Outlets for Defamation

Former President Donald Trump has announced his intention to sue CNN and other media outlets that “defamed” him and “defrauded the public” regarding the 2020 election.

“I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me,” Trump said in a statement received by PJ Media. “I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!”

Trump has long maintained that, if not for widespread election fraud, he would have won the 2020 election, and the mainstream media (which also pushed the false claims that Trump was a Russian asset who stole the 2016 election) quickly dubbed Trump’s claims as false and insisted that the 2020 election was the most secure election in history despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Last September, a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in Maricopa County, Ariz., found 53,214 ballots impacted by irregularities of medium, high, and critical severity. Joe Biden’s state-certified margin of victory was only 10,457.

Last March, a judge ruled that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated state law in 2020 by unilaterally changing absentee ballot rules. “The presumption is found nowhere in state law,” State Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray wrote in his ruling. “The mandatory presumption goes beyond the realm of mere advice and direction, and instead is a substantive directive that adds to the pertinent signature-matching standards.” The illegal changes produced a record number of absentee votes, estimated to be 5.5 million, in a state Biden won by a mere 154,188 votes.

In Georgia, where Joe Biden’s state-certified margin of victory was only 11,779, there’s evidence that there were potentially 35,000 illegal votes and thousands more violated chain-of-custody laws.

Dinesh D’Souza’s documentary 2000 Mules also presents a very convincing case that there was a massive coordinated effort to stuff ballot boxes with potentially illegal votes in various battleground states. the documentary shows that these “mules” came from states outside of the polling places in question, and some visited more than 10 different nonprofits in a day collecting ballots.

Included with Trump’s statement was a Notice of Intent from Ifrah Law, a Washington-based law firm, to CNN, which lays out Trump’s case against the network.

“After the 2016 election, various members of the Democratic party gave numerous televised statements claiming the 2016 election was illegitimate. This included suggestions about Russian interference causing President Trump to win the election and regular referrals to President Trump being an ‘illegitimate’ President,” the notice says. “CNN repeatedly allowed for assertions that President Trump was illegitimately elected to go largely unchallenged, including statements made by Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter, Jerry Nadler, John Lewis, Dianne Feinstein, Marcia Fudge, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.”

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for more updates.