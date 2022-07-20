It’s Raining Breakfast Tacos at the White House

Misery sure does love company in the Biden White House. Not only are Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’s approval ratings in the toilet, but first lady Jill Biden has also seen her approval ratings tank over the past year and a half. According to a new CNN/SSRS poll released this week, all three have approval ratings in the 30s.

“A year and a half ago, just before their inauguration, 59% held a favorable opinion of Biden and 51% had a favorable view of Kamala Harris,” explains CNN. “Now, those figures stand at 36% and 32% respectively. Meanwhile, the public’s view of first lady Jill Biden is mixed: 34% have a favorable opinion, 29% unfavorable and 37% are unsure how they feel about her.”

Jill Biden’s approval ratings have plunged 24 points since January 2021.

This poll comes on the heels of Jill Biden’s widely panned speech to UnidosUS, in which she bizarrely likened the diversity of the Latino-American community to breakfast tacos.

“[Civil rights leader] Raul [Yzaguirre] helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” she said.