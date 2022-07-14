Democrats Protect Rapists to Preserve Their Radical Agenda

This week, thanks to the diligent investigative work of PJ Media’s own Megan Fox, an arrest has been made in the case of the 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and allegedly needed to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion. Megan clearly saw that things weren’t adding up.

The narrative was that the girl had to travel to Indiana because she could no longer get an abortion in her home state because of Ohio’s fetal heartbeat bill — which wasn’t true. As PJM’s Paula Bolyard pointed out, “Ohio’s heartbeat law has a stipulation that allows doctors to perform an abortion if he or she deems it a ‘medical emergency.’ No court appearance is required, and no judge must be consulted—the doctor has the authority to make that call on his own.”

But the bigger question is: why was the left more concerned about the girl getting an abortion than that a man had raped a ten-year-old girl and had not been arrested for his crime? It turns out that pro-abortion radicals cared more about using the girl as a political weapon to generate more outrage over the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs.

We now know, thanks to Megan’s digging, that a police report was generated on June 22 but the rapist was not arrested until July 12, a day after Megan and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appeared on Fox News casting doubt on the story because of the lack of corroboration. Why would it take so long? The rapist is a 27-year-old illegal immigrant, which should answer your question.

As much as we’d like to believe that the radical left wouldn’t turn a blind eye to a crime as heinous as child rape, let’s be honest here; it wouldn’t be the first time radical leftists protected a rapist for the sake of a narrative. Last year, when a ninth-grade girl was raped in the girls’ restroom in Virginia’s Loudoun County, the school board actively tried to cover it up because the assault was committed by a gender-fluid boy wearing a skirt.

Radical leftists also seem to have no problem with male rapists being housed in female prisons. Last year, when famed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling criticized Scottish police for allowing male rapists who “identify” as women to be housed with female inmates, it sparked controversy. It’s hard to imagine this being controversial, but it is to the radical left.

The fact is that leftists, who used to claim a moral high ground on women’s issues, are now actively contributing to women being less safe and susceptible to sexual violence. Last summer, a Los Angeles spa made headlines after a man walked into a women’s changing area, exposing himself to the women and young girls inside — under the complete protection of California law. Why? Because woke California recognizes “gender identity” no differently than biological sex. The man turned out to be a serial sex offender.

Even the media cares more about rapists than victims. When Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the DC Extended Universe and identifies as “non-binary,” was accused of child trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor, the media went to extraordinary lengths not to “misgender” him in its reporting. Variety even altered testimony from one of his victims, replacing male pronouns with they/them.

It hasn’t been that long since the #MeToo movement made the radical left hypersensitive to allegations of sexual harassment and violence. Now it has become numb to all of it because, in the end, protecting women isn’t as important as protecting the agenda.