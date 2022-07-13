Let Them Eat Breakfast Tacos

Earlier this week, First Lady Jill Biden got into some hot water for remarks she made in a speech to UnidosUS, in which she bizarrely likened the diversity of the Latino-American community to breakfast tacos.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” she said.

The reaction to this ridiculous remark was understandably not very positive.

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” the National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement. “We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures and food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

The organization also encouraged Jill Biden and her communications team “to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities.”

Outrage over her faux pas eventually prompted her to apologize through a spokesperson.

“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa said in a statement.

But even that statement has sparked some criticism, as many feel that Jill should have apologized directly to the Latino community rather than through her press secretary.

Republicans also criticized her muy estúpido remarks and recognized them as a symptom of the Democrats losing their stronghold on the Hispanic and Latino vote.

“Breakfast tacos?” Texas governor, Greg Abbott tweeted. “This is why Texas Hispanics are turning away from the Democratic party.”

“Jill Biden’s remarks referring to Latinos as tacos is yet another cringe moment by a Biden family member failing to relate to anyone they perceive to not have their same elite social status,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

“US inflation hit 9.1% over the past year; early polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican,” quipped newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas).

Democrats have lurched so far to the left that recent trends suggest they are losing support from minorities. While African Americans are still a reliably Democrat-voting demographic, Donald Trump attracted a significant number of African American voters in the past two elections. And, despite all the pandering, Joe Biden seems to be helping to push them away from his party.

But Democrats have lost a far larger share of support from Latinos — so much so that Democrats don’t even deny it. According to a report from Politico from earlier this year, they’re worried that they’re running out of time to do anything about it before the midterms. The report also found that a majority of Latinos believe that Democrats take them for granted.

It makes sense that Latinos would shift towards the GOP. They can see that Democrats care more about calling Latino voters by the trans-friendly, gender-neutral made-up nonsense term “Latinx” than actually addressing the issues that are important to them.

Democrats excel at exploiting identity politics, but for them, diversity is a talking point. In reality, they care little about the minorities for whom they claim to advocate after they’ve secured the minorities’ vote. Jill’s insensitive remark is just the latest example of this.