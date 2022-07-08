Tucker Carlson Destroys Biden’s Energy Policy, Calls It an Impeachable Offense

Joe Biden’s energy policy has been completely nonsensical—no objective observer can deny that. But according to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Joe Biden’s energy policy has now reached the point of being an impeachable offense.

And he makes a solid case.

He pointed out that the United States has ample wealth and resources, yet Biden has done nothing to relieve Americans’ pain at the pump.

And there’s a lot of pain. Under Biden, we’ve experienced the largest year-over-year increase in gas prices since the government started tracking this data—and that was before the war in Ukraine. Even though Biden likes to blame others for this, the truth is, he’s doing exactly what he promised to do on the campaign trail: end fossil fuels. And he’s followed through on that promise, making efforts to reduce domestic oil production literally on day one of his presidency.

Finally, in a desperate attempt to appear proactive in addressing the record-high gas prices, he raided the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). Except it didn’t bring down prices—they kept going up.

“How could this be?” asked Tucker. “It really was a mystery. It violated the most basic rules of economics, but now, thanks to a new report in Reuters, we know why.”

“It turns out the oil being released isn’t for us,” Tucker continued. “It’s going to India and China. According to Reuters, and we’re quoting, ‘more than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserve released to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month.’ The piece continues: ‘cargo of SPR, crude (oil from our reserves) were also headed to the Netherlands, into a Reliance refinery in India, an industry source said. A third cargo (buckle your seatbelt) headed to China.’ To China!”

“So, as gas prices set records in this country, as American citizens who were born here and vote and pay taxes cannot afford to fuel their own cars, the Biden administration is selling off our emergency oil reserves to China,” Tucker explained. “That’s not an indictable offense? It’s certainly an impeachable one and they should impeach him for that.”

Frankly, Joe Biden has committed a number of impeachable offenses already, and Tucker Carlson makes a good case for why his ridiculous energy policy should be added to the list.