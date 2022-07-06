News & Politics

‘The Perfect Metaphor’ for the Biden-Harris Administration

By Matt Margolis Jul 06, 2022 5:53 PM ET
At this point, I’m not sure why the White House bothers sending Kamala Harris anywhere because wherever she goes, embarrassment is inevitable — even when it’s not her fault.

While in Louisiana over the weekend, Harris participated in a 30-minute interview at Essence Fest ( ¯_(ツ)_/¯ ) and sat before a large banner bearing the vice-presidential seal with “Louisiana” spelled incorrectly.

Louisiana was spelled “Lousiana” on the banner. It’s hard to imagine how the mistake happened, especially since autocorrect is a thing — but neither Harris nor her interviewer acknowledged the typo, and one can only wonder if they even noticed it.

Social media users did notice, however, and they widely mocked Harris.

“It’s a perfect metaphor for her entire administration,” one Twitter user said.

Agreed.

