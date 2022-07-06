How Much More Evidence Do You Need That the Left Wants to Groom Your Children?

I hate to say this, but our kids are not safe.

Virtually all institutions are infected with radical leftists who use their power and influence to groom your children into a life of sexual depravity and LGBTQ ideology.

As parents, it can be difficult to accept when you have to let your kids go and be in the care of others. Whether it’s a babysitter, daycare, school, or camp, it takes a significant amount of trust to feel okay with someone else being temporarily responsible for the welfare of your child. It’s simply not feasible for most parents to monitor their kids all the time, and quite frankly, it’s important for kids to not be under their parents’ watchful eyes all the time. For the most part, we take for granted that our kids are going to be okay and that the adults we put our trust in won’t do them any harm.