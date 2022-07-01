White CNN Host: 'Why Have You Never Seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA Game?'

Rex Chapman, a former NBA player who had a short-lived show on the short-lived CNN+ streaming service suggested that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is a “black white supremacist” in the wake of the Dobbs ruling, and seemed to suggest Thomas wasn’t authentically black because he’s never seen him attend an NBA game.

Chapman first shared a video on Twitter of a 2018 graduation event at Christendom College that showed Thomas and the son of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, among other graduates.

“Not another person of color in the picture…” Chapman observed. “I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America.”

But Chapman wasn’t finished. “Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room,” he added. “Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever?” he asked, before mentioning that Bill Clinton used to come to his games, but not Clarence Thomas.

So, does that mean Bill Clinton is more black than Clarence Thomas? Because that’s what it sounds like Chapman is saying here. Chapman, who is white, by the way, was subsequently called out on Twitter for his racist statements.