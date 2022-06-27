New York Supreme Court Delivers a Victory for Election Integrity

The New York State Supreme Court delivered a crushing blow to the Democrats’ power grab in New York City, ruling that non-citizens cannot vote in local elections.

Approximately 800,000 non-citizens were estimated to be able to vote in New York City elections after the New York City Council approved the so-called “Our City, Our Vote” bill last December. The law would have taken effect in 2023. Republican lawmakers in the state challenged the law, and Judge Ralph Porzio ruled Monday that the law violated the state Constitution, state election law, and the Municipal Home Rule Law.

“The New York State Constitution expressly states that citizens meeting the age and residency requirements are entitled to register and vote in elections. The New York State Election Law reaffirms that citizens meeting the age and residency requirements are entitled to register and vote in elections,” wrote Judge Porzio. “There is no statutory ability for the City of New York to issue inconsistent laws permitting non-citizens to vote and exceed the authority granted to it by the New York State Constitution. Though voting is a right that so many citizens take for granted, the City of New York cannot ‘obviate’ the restrictions imposed by the Constitution.”

“Today’s decision validates those of us who can read the plain English words of our state constitution and state statutes: Noncitizen voting in New York is illegal, and shame on those who thought they could skirt the law for political gain,” City Council minority leader Joseph Borelli said in a statement. “Opposition to this measure was bipartisan and cut across countless neighborhood and ethnic lines, yet progressives chose to ignore both our constitution and public sentiment in order to suit their aims. I commend the court in recognizing reality and reminding New York’s professional protestor class that the rule of law matters.”