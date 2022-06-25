FLASHBACK: Trump Predicted the End of Roe v. Wade if He Were Elected

On Friday, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the radical pro-abortion left into a frenzy. The end of Roe was a long time coming, and we must thank President Trump for making it happen. Had Trump not been elected, Roe v. Wade would still be a standing precedent. Make no mistake about that. But perhaps what makes this milestone so extraordinary is that Trump predicted it would happen if he were elected.

Back in 2016, while debating Hillary Clinton, Trump boldly predicted that if he were elected, Roe v. Wade would be overturned “automatically.”

For our VIPs: RBG Helped Make the Case for Overturning Roe v. Wade

“Mr. Trump, you’re pro-life. But I want to ask you specifically, do you want the Court, including the justices that you will name, to overturn Roe v. Wade, which includes — in fact, states — a woman’s right to abortion?” moderator Chris Wallace asked.

“Well, if that would happen, because I am pro-life and I will be appointing pro-life judges, I would think that that will go back to the individual states,” Trump responded.

“Do you want to see the Court overturn Roe v. Wade?” pressed Wallace.

“Well, if we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that will happen, and that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the Court,” Trump responded. “I will say this: it will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination.”

You can watch the clip below:

Trump’s prediction has come true. He nominated three Supreme Court justices to the bench, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom joined in the majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.