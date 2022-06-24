The Left Freaks Out Every Time They Don’t Get Their Way

The final opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization finally came on Friday, barely giving the left time to lick their wounds over the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which deemed that the New York law requiring “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry license was unconstitutional because “the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

And, just like with Dobbs, our friends on the left ended up filling their diapers and crying to their birthing persons over Bruen.

Only a small handful of states even have laws like New York’s, so the ruling won’t exactly create a paradigm shift in America, but the left nevertheless thinks the world is going to end.

Leftist boob Keith Olbermann declared, “It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Because that’s a healthy way to respond to a Supreme Court decision you don’t like? Abolish it?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul proved her idiocy by repeating what is perhaps the dumbest talking point ever from anti-Second Amendment liberals. “I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices, that the only weapons at that time were muskets,” she said. “I’m prepared to go back to muskets.”

Did I mention that I’m embarrassed that she’s my governor? Because I am. Imagine arguing that you aren’t entitled to free speech on the internet because the Founding Fathers couldn’t have anticipated advanced technology when the First Amendment was written.

Kamala Harris proved she’s also not the sharpest tool in the shed with her reaction to the ruling. “We, the president, myself, many of us are deeply concerned and troubled by the Supreme Court’s ruling today,” she whined. “It, I believe, defies common sense, and the Constitution of the United States.”

Really? Has she ever read the Constitution? Does she know about the Bill of Rights? The Second Amendment? The same people who somehow think that the Constitution protects the “right” to abortion think there is no constitutional right to bear arms.

Joe Biden’s response was no better. In addition to repeating the boilerplate from the White House communication team, he also invoked the recent shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, and implied the ruling will kill people.

“This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all,” he said in a statement. “I call on Americans across the country to make their voices heard on gun safety. Lives are on the line.”

Perhaps more concerning was the reaction from the Department of Justice, which apparently decided to express an opinion on the ruling.

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s reasonable requirement that individuals seeking to carry a concealed handgun must show that they need to do so for self-defense,” the DOJ said in a statement. “The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities.”

Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t realize that it was the Department of Justice’s responsibility to be subjective. We expect the Department of Justice to enforce laws regardless of how they feel personally about them. This reaction raises serious questions about how the Biden administration will accept the Dobbs decision. Just as Biden has achieved backdoor amnesty by not enforcing our nation’s immigration laws, and unilaterally changing a decades-old law by reinterpreting it to kowtow to the transgender lobby, the Biden administration has essentially signaled its desire to ignore Supreme Court rulings it doesn’t like. This is a continuation of the rank disrespect for the rule of law that we saw during the Obama years, and it greatly threatens the survival of our republic.