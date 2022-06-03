Politico Admits the Economy Is Slowing Down But Claims 'It's a Good Thing'

The economy is about to get worse, but cheer up, that’s good news!

At least, that’s what Politico wants us to believe.

Any self-respecting news outlet would laugh at an administration’s efforts to dub a slowing economy as a good thing, yet Politico seems frustrated that Americans are just too stupid to understand the messaging coming from Biden and the White House about the impending economic slowdown.

“President Joe Biden and the White House are trying to pull off a very difficult messaging pivot: Warn people the economy is about to slow down and convince them that it’s a good thing,” the report begins. “The message is not wrong, economists and Wall Street investors say. Slower job and wage growth could ease rapid inflation and take pressure off the Federal Reserve to jack up interest rates even faster.”

I’m old enough to remember when Joe Biden said that inflation was a good thing, too. It was back in January, when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden if “inflation is a political liability in the midterms.” Biden replied, “It’s a great asset — more inflation,” before muttering under his breath, “What a stupid son of a b—h.”

Apparently, it wasn’t great enough because in March, Joe Biden declared in his State of the Union address that he had a plan to address inflation.

“We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation: Lower your costs, not your wages.”

Okay, that’s not much of a plan. It wasn’t much of anything, really.

Remember when people were saying that with Biden in the White House the adults were in charge again? How’s that going? We went from Biden saying that inflation would be transitory, to inflation being a good thing, to them now saying a slowing economy is a good thing.

The only thing that has become clear over these past few months is that the Biden administration has no idea what they’re doing, and Politico is running cover for them.