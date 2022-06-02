Bill Barr Explains Upside to Sussmann Trial, Praises Durham

It seems like the fix was in from the beginning in the trial of former Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann. Thanks to a jury of Hillary Clinton supporters, Sussmann was acquitted despite the overwhelming evidence against him. But former Attorney General Bill Barr says there’s a silver lining to the trial, and special counsel John Durham should be praised for his work.

“I’m very proud of John Durham. And I do take responsibility for his appointment,” Barr told Jesse Watters on Fox News Wednesday evening. “I think he and his team did an exceptionally able job both digging out very important facts and presenting a compelling case to the jury.”

Barr appointed Durham as special counsel after the election to protect his investigation of Russiagate from getting quashed by Joe Biden, and Barr insists that Durham “accomplished something far more important” than a conviction because he sussed out the truth on two key issues.

“First, I think [Durham] crystallized the central role played by the Hillary campaign and launching as a dirty trick the whole Russiagate collusion narrative and fanning the flames of it,” Barr explained. “And, second, I think he exposed really dreadful behavior by the supervisors in the FBI, the senior ranks of the FBI, who knowingly used this information to start an investigation of Trump and then duped their own agents by lying to them and refusing to tell them what the real source of that information was. And that was appalling.”