Is This How Biden Hopes to Save the Democrats in the Midterms?

It was widely believed that Trump was going to cruise to re-election in early 2020. The economy was roaring, and the Democrats’ absurd efforts to impeach him failed to kill his momentum.

But when the pandemic hit, there were massive changes to election laws, many of which were done illegally, and many say the changes made our elections more susceptible to fraud.

However, the pandemic is essentially over now, and Democrats are heading into the 2022 midterms in a terribly weak position. Many expect a political bloodbath.

But does the White House have a trick up its sleeve?

On Sunday, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, claimed on ABC’s This Week that the White House anticipates a surge of COVID-19 cases this fall and winter.

Dr. Jha explained to host Martha Raddatz that the White House is indeed “planning for a variety of scenarios including a wave of infection this fall and winter.”

The White House is planning for a possible fall surge by ensuring both a “new generation” of vaccines and access to treatment and testing, but Congress needs to pass the funding first, Dr. Ashish Jha tells @MarthaRaddatz. https://t.co/0iO7RRqvmt pic.twitter.com/Qv1Gg9syRt — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 22, 2022

This echoes an earlier report that the Biden administration is anticipating a new wave of COVID cases, and seems to be pushing masking again. But here’s where things get interesting: Biden’s recent shift in public attitude about the pandemic — that it’s time to move on from masking and social distancing, which is a reflection of America’s current attitudes — is a risky move, according to the New York Times.

“The president’s stance could backfire if the virus’s latest surge continues to build, evading the vaccines and making more people seriously ill,” the New York Times posits. “Should that happen, it could look like a repeat of last summer, when the president declared ‘independence’ from the virus ahead of the July 4 holiday, only to see massive waves of illness and death once the Delta and Omicron variants hit.”

That’s the last thing Biden needs at this point. His poll numbers are terrible — even worse than Trump’s at the same point in his presidency. Will a new surge in cases have Democrats dusting off the 2020 playbook to reimpose mass mail-in voting and other measures that will make our elections less secure and minimize the Democrats’ losses?

I wouldn’t put it past them.