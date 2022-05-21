Loudoun County School Board Moves to Block Investigation of Sexual Assaults it Covered Up

Loudoun County, Va. made the national spotlight last year after a ninth-grade girl was raped in the girls’ restroom and the school board actively tried to cover it up.

The school did not report the 15-year-old girl’s assault to the police, choosing instead to handle the case in-house because the assault was one of two committed by a “gender-fluid” boy wearing a skirt. When the victim’s father confronted the school, he was arrested.

Upon taking office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares ordered a grand jury investigation into multiple allegations against Loudoun County Public Schools, and now the school board is desperately trying to stop it.

According to a local report, the Loudoun County School Board is seeking a temporary injunction to halt the special grand jury, claiming Youngkin exceeded his power by ordering it.

This move by the school board is curious, considering they previously agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

“Loudoun County Public Schools stated publicly they would cooperate with the special grand jury,” Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in an email to WTOP News. “Asking for an injunction is just the latest in a series of efforts to prevent the citizens of Loudoun from learning the truth about conditions existing in Loudoun County public schools that promote criminal activity, proving this investigation is warranted and necessary. This injunction is a waste of taxpayer money and the investigation will continue.”

This reversal is by no means the first time LCPS has tried to avoid accountability for covering up sexual assaults in their school. Earlier this year, LCPS refused to release an investigative report on their handling of the two sexual assault cases, under the guise of protecting the families involved.

It seems obvious that Loudoun County Public Schools is still aggressively trying to cover up its own misconduct, because protecting itself is a much higher priority than protecting its students.