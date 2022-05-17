News & Politics

Clarence Thomas Reveals When He Plans to Leave the Supreme Court

By Matt Margolis May 17, 2022 12:54 PM ET
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

In recent weeks, left-wing activists have been calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from the bench or resign because of his wife’s activism in conservative politics.

Over the weekend, Justice Thomas revealed when he actually plans to leave the Supreme Court, and a lot of people aren’t going to be happy about it.

“One of the things I say in response to the media, when they talk about, especially early on … about the way I do my job, I said, ‘I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours.’ And that was meant as a compliment, really,” Thomas said during an interview at a conference in Dallas.

“It really is good to be me. It really is,” he added.

Seriously, how can you not love the guy?

