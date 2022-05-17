Clarence Thomas Reveals When He Plans to Leave the Supreme Court

In recent weeks, left-wing activists have been calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from the bench or resign because of his wife’s activism in conservative politics.

Over the weekend, Justice Thomas revealed when he actually plans to leave the Supreme Court, and a lot of people aren’t going to be happy about it.

“One of the things I say in response to the media, when they talk about, especially early on … about the way I do my job, I said, ‘I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours.’ And that was meant as a compliment, really,” Thomas said during an interview at a conference in Dallas.

“It really is good to be me. It really is,” he added.

Justice Thomas to the media: "I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours." pic.twitter.com/2V7h9vtoLt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2022

Seriously, how can you not love the guy?