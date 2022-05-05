Threats Force Justice Alito to Cancel Public Appearance

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito had to pull out of a public appearance yesterday due to threats following the leak of the draft majority opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Alito is the author of the draft opinion, which, in that form, would overturn Roe v. Wade and leave the issue of abortion rights to the individual states.

Alito was set to appear at a judicial conference on Thursday, but the radical left has been protesting and calling for violence against the justices who voted to overturn Roe, and he has canceled.

Ian Millhiser, a senior correspondent at the far-left site Vox, seemingly called for violence against the justices. “Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said ‘f— it! Let’s burn this place down,’” he tweeted the night the leak was first reported.

Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said “fuck it! Let’s burn this place down.” — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 3, 2022

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas were also slated to appear at the conference, though it is unclear if they will still attend.

A radical leftist group calling itself “Ruth Sent Us” has reportedly doxxed the the six conservative justices on the court (Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch) and is planning protests at their homes next week.