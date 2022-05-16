Fauci Accidentally Gives the Nation the Best Reason to Vote Trump in 2024

Just as “Ultra MAGA” has backfired on Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest dig at Trump is likely to backfire on him.

During an appearance on CNN on Sunday, Fauci said he would not serve as White House chief medical adviser if Trump returns to the Oval Office.

Dr. Fauci says he would not want to continue in his position if Trump were to return to the White House. pic.twitter.com/wDs1LXHabx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 15, 2022

It’s arguably a moot point because there’s no way that Trump wouldn’t fire him. Dr. Fauci is the architect of the nation’s COVID-19 response, and his repeated contradictions and deceptions have resulted in Americans losing confidence in our health institutions.

For example, Fauci was told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered but insisted for over a year that it came from nature. He also lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan and about herd immunity. And he pushed universal masking despite knowing that masks are not effective protection from COVID, even after data showed that the virus largely threatens only the elderly and immunocompromised with severe illness or death.

Related: Shocker: Study Shows Blue States Handled COVID the Worst

We’ve also learned that Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded unnecessary and cruel experiments on beagle puppies — in which some puppies were given experimental drugs before being killed and dissected.

As a result, Americans’ attitudes towards Fauci have gradually soured over time. I suppose that, after more than two years of “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” people are getting tired of it.

Fauci was once the most trusted public official regarding the pandemic. In the beginning, especially, we all wanted to have faith in him. What first changed my feelings towards Fauci was when he praised New York’s response to the pandemic, despite Andrew Cuomo’s utter incompetence and negligence.

If Fauci says he’ll bail if Trump comes back, that’s all the more reason to vote for Trump, in my opinion.