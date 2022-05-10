Looks Like Facebook Is Fact-Checking Pro-Life Memes Now

On Saturday, activist Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., shared a pro-life meme that tells people their grandmothers carried part of them inside their wombs, and Facebook’s fact-checkers flagged that meme.

Here’s what the meme says:

This is so amazing.. Did you know that your grandmother carried part of you inside her womb? But how? Well. a female fetus is born with all the eggs she will ever have in her lifetime. So when your Grandmother was carrying your Mother in her womb. you were a tiny egg in your Mother’s ovaries, The three of you have been connected for a very long time. Women are amazing!

Alveda King called it an “amazing fact,” but Facebook insisted it was not and flagged the meme. According to Facebook’s “independent” fact-checkers, the meme is “missing context.”

Facebook relied on fact-checking from a site called Factly, which insists that the claim “is not unanimously accepted in the scientific community.”

“Though it was widely believed to be true, some recent research gives a possibility of ovaries growing new eggs though the research is not yet 100% definitive about the statement,” Factly states. “There is no conclusive evidence that new eggs are produced, yet from recent research, a possible ovarian stem cell reserve is disputed among scientists.”

Bizarrely, Factly even cites the Cleveland Clinic on this issue. Here’s what they say on the matter:

During fetal life, there are about 6 million to 7 million eggs. From this time, no new eggs are produced. At birth, there are approximately 1 million eggs; and by the time of puberty, only about 300,000 remain. Of these, only 300 to 400 will be ovulated during a woman’s reproductive lifetime. Fertility can drop as a woman ages due to decreasing number and quality of the remaining eggs.

The Cleveland Clinic has a stellar reputation, and one might think that it would be considered a reliable source. Factly has instead decided this is not scientific fact because some research suggests there’s a possibility of new eggs being formed during adult life. However, they concede that the research is “not yet 100% definitive” and that there is “no conclusive evidence that new eggs are produced.”

But after the leak of the draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which strikes down Roe v. Wade, it seems Facebook’s army of fact-checkers has decided to err on the side of censoring anything that is remotely pro-life — even something that is widely accepted as scientific fact.

