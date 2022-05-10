BREAKING: Musk Reveals What Will Happen to Trump's Twitter Ban

President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in the wake of the Capitol riot over false allegations that he incited violence. Twitter has stood by that decision, but it looks like Twitter’s potential new owner has something to say about it.

Elon Musk, who made a successful bid to buy Twitter last month, says he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if his purchase of the social media platform goes through.

Musk, a firm believer in free speech, said that Trump ban from Twitter was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” Musk believes permanent bans should be rare and reserved for bots and spam accounts.

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said. “So I think this may end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban.”

Trump may be welcome back on Twitter soon, but he has repeatedly said he has no intention of going back. Instead, he will focus on his new social media platform, Truth Social.