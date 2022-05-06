CNN Sees Biden’s Political Troubles as Nearly Unfixable

To hear Democrats today, outrage over the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade will cause a blue wave this November. It’s an amusing theory that doesn’t quite hold up under scrutiny. Even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) pointed out earlier this week that abortion is by no means the number one issue in his state. “Inflation is the number one driving factor I believe in my state. Right now, it’s hurting everybody, not just at the pump, but at the grocery store, at the drug store, at the pharmaceutical. Everything they do,” he explained.

Joe Biden’s cheerleaders at CNN seem to agree. On Thursday, the left-wing network acknowledged that, according to their latest poll, Biden is near “the point of no return with Americans on the economy” and dangerously close to an “irreversible severing of public confidence in his capacity to deliver prosperity and financial security.”

And Biden is taking his entire party down with him.

CNN surprisingly acknowledged the Democrats’ “looming political disaster” in the upcoming midterms because “the White House initially underestimated and has failed to tame” inflation.

“The party seems stuck in a dangerous political position of insisting the economy is doing well while voters think it’s in the tank,” the analysis reads.

While the poll was taken before the leak of the draft majority opinion in Dobbs, CNN concedes that the numbers for Biden are so bad, that it won’t be enough to turn things around for them. “The depth of voter disquiet about the economy also suggests that a potential backlash against the Supreme Court possibly overturning the nationwide right to abortion may not save Democrats in November.”