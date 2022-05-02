Biden’s Inflation Problems Are Even Worse Than We Thought

The Biden administration has been in denial about inflation since last year. We’ve heard all the excuses, from “inflation will be transitory” to “inflation is a good thing.” In January, when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden if “inflation is a political liability in the midterms,” Biden replied, “It’s a great asset—more inflation,” before muttering under his breath, “What a stupid son of a b*tch.”

But that wasn’t working, and Joe Biden saw Russia’s invasion of Poland as an opportunity to pass the buck to Putin. Those efforts have failed, and not even his biggest cheerleaders in the media are buying his “Putin price hike” talking point.

Nevertheless, Biden insists that he’s been doing everything he can to reduce inflation.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said last month.

Well, he’s not doing a good job because, according to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, 94 percent of Americans are worried about inflation.

That’s right, nearly everyone is worried about inflation, with 44 percent reporting they’re upset about it and 50 percent saying they’re concerned about it. Only 6 percent say inflation doesn’t concern them at all.

I guess Biden did unite the country… on something. The problem for him is that he’s uniting the country in a way that will crush his party in November. The same poll found that voters trust the GOP to handle inflation more than the Democrats—50% to 30%.

Who’s the “stupid son of a b*tch” now?