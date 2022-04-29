Trump Endorses Mike Pence('s Brother)

On Friday, Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Congressman Greg Pence is doing a great job representing the people of Indiana’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump said in his endorsement. “A former First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Greg continues to proudly serve our Country in the U.S. House of Representatives. Greg is working hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves from abroad.”

Trump also praised the elder Pence for being strong on the border, protecting life, defending the Second Amendment, and supporting our vets and military. “Greg Pence has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

This endorsement may surprise many (it surprised me), considering the way Trump seemed to have soured on his former vice president. In January 2021, Trump suggested Mike Pence had the power to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote while allegations of fraud in battleground states went uninvestigated.

It should come as no surprise that Rep. Greg Pence sided with his brother on that issue. Trump’s willingness to endorse him suggests that rumors of a soured relationship between Trump and his former V.P. have been exaggerated. In fact, Mike Pence has previously indicated that he and President Trump are still close.