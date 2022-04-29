News & Politics

Even in Death, CNN+ Couldn't Meet Expectations

By Matt Margolis Apr 29, 2022 10:32 AM ET
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It was no surprise when Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was shutting down CNN’s subscription-based streaming service, CNN+, a mere three weeks after its launch, for its dismal failure to attract viewers.

Rest assured, Brian Stelter still thinks CNN+ may have been a success.

It’s always good to have a positive attitude.

It seems, however, that despite the intention for the streaming service to cease operations on April 30, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to pull the plug on CNN+ a couple of days early.

“After April 28, 2022, the CNN+ daily and weekly shows, Interview Club, and the on-demand library of CNN Original Series and Films will no longer be available,” read an email sent to its small numbers of subscribers, which was obtained by Digital Trends.

“CNN+ streaming will come to an end on April 28, 2022. If you purchased your subscription directly from us, we will be providing a full refund for your subscription fee back to your original CNN+ payment method by May 28, 2022,” the email said. “If you purchased your subscription via a third party, such as Apple, Google, Roku, or Amazon, that third party will process a full refund of your subscription fee in accordance with their respective refund policies and timelines. You can confirm the details of those refunds directly with the applicable third-party app store provider.”

The network had hoped CNN+ would net two million U.S.-based subscribers in its first year, but the service acquired a mere 150,000 subscribers and reportedly fewer than 10,000 daily viewers. This despite over $300 million being invested into its development.

Cheers to CNN+. Your time on this earth was short, but we’ll always remember the laughter.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: CNN MEDIA BIAS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice