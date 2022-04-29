Elon Musk Trolls AOC on Twitter and It’s the Best Thing Ever

Elon Musk has proven once again that he truly is the man who should own Twitter. On Friday afternoon, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was sitting wherever she was sitting experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder from Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she tweeted.

A few hours later, Musk responded in epic fashion.

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️”

Musk deserves a standing ovation for that one. He was, of course, referring to her past criticism of Republicans who mock her by saying they’re just mad they can’t date her.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted last year. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she added. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

Thank you, Elon Musk, for making Twitter fun again.