Guess What? The Pandemic Is Back On! Thanks, Fauci!

After telling PBS’s Judy Woodworth that the United States was now out of the pandemic phase of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci quickly backtracked in a later interview.

“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said in an interview with PBS Newshour on Tuesday. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

Related: Dr. Fauci Says the Country is ‘Out of the Pandemic Phase’

I guess someone at the White House got a little cranky, because the next day, Fauci did a complete 180 in an interview with CBS News.

“We certainly cannot say the pandemic is over,” Fauci told CBS News. “It is not over.”

Fauci claims that his prior comments were being misconstrued to imply that the pandemic has ended, and we can’t have people thinking everything is back to normal!

Well, it was fun while it lasted. It was probably best not to have put too much weight on Fauci’s original words. In the same interview in which he declared that we’re “out of the pandemic phase,” he also insisted the only way we’d keep infections low long-term was regular vaccinations.

“If we can keep that level very low, and intermittently vaccinate people — and I don’t know how often that would have to be, Judy. That might be every year, that might be longer, in order to keep that level low.”

Fat chance, Fauci. Fat chance.