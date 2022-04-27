Durham May Have Enough to Pursue Conspiracy Charges in Russiagate Investigation

A former FBI special agent and federal prosecutor believes that special counsel John Durham “may have sufficient grounds to seek charges against multiple parties for conspiracy to lie to the government,” according to a report from The Epoch Times.

The question is, though, whether or not he will.

The evidence is overwhelming, and Durham has already accused the Hillary Clinton campaign, her lawyers, and others hired by the campaign of conspiring to dig up dirt on Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Technically, there’s nothing illegal about that. There is one small legal issue, though: as The Epoch Times reports, Durham has outlined evidence that indicates the “joint venture” between the various parties wasn’t simply opposition research, but also an operation to present the bogus dirt to the U.S. government — which would be a criminal conspiracy.

But Marc Ruskin, a former FBI special agent and assistant district attorney, isn’t sure whether such charges will happen.

“I think that a strong argument can be made that there would be sufficient justification for a conspiracy charge and that it shouldn’t be a surprise if one is brought. But also, there are a lot of … strategic factors that go into a determination by a prosecutor as to what charges to make,” Ruskin told The Epoch Times.

Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann faces trial next month for lying to FBI agents by telling them he wasn’t representing a client when he brought them bogus allegations that Trump had secret backchannels to the Kremlin.