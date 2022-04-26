News & Politics

Mark Levin Announces Return to Twitter

By Matt Margolis Apr 26, 2022 10:11 AM ET
Elon Musk’s successful purchase of Twitter has already made Twitter a better place. Citing Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, conservative talk show host Mark Levin announced his return to Twitter.

Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back!” Levin tweeted Monday.

It was his first tweet in over a year, as Levin ditched his account in protest of Twitter’s suspension of Donald Trump.

Levin’s return generated a barrage of happy tweets, including one from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). “Welcome back, Mark!” Cruz tweeted. “Fantastic news!”

