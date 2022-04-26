Mark Levin Announces Return to Twitter

Elon Musk’s successful purchase of Twitter has already made Twitter a better place. Citing Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, conservative talk show host Mark Levin announced his return to Twitter.

“Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back!” Levin tweeted Monday.

Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back! 😊 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 25, 2022

It was his first tweet in over a year, as Levin ditched his account in protest of Twitter’s suspension of Donald Trump.

I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble.https://t.co/XswC88juiGhttps://t.co/1YeTi0ywBk — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 8, 2021

Levin’s return generated a barrage of happy tweets, including one from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). “Welcome back, Mark!” Cruz tweeted. “Fantastic news!”