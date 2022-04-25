Washington State Bans The Word 'Marijuana' From Legislation. Can You Guess Why?

It must be nice to live in a state that has solved all its critical problems and has now banned the word “marijuana.”

Seriously, they did. But not the drug. They certainly wouldn’t do that. No, what Washington State has done has banned the word itself.

That is not a typo.

Washington’s legislature has passed a bill that bans the word from appearing in official state law and documents over concerns the word is “racist.”

You think I’m kidding, don’t you? Well, sadly, I’m not.

“The term ‘marijuana’ itself is pejorative and racist,” Washington state Rep. Melanie Morgan claimed last year during testimony on the legislation she sponsored. “As recreational marijuana use became more popular, it was negatively associated with Mexican immigrants.”

Come to think of it, I’ve never, ever, ever, ever, ever seen or heard of white people smoking marijuana. Ever! 🙄

“Even though it seems simple because it’s just one word, the reality is we’re healing the wrongs that were committed against Black and Brown people around cannabis,” Morgan added.

Who bought this ridiculous idea? Apparently, the entire legislature. It passed unanimously and was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee in March, though it won’t go into effect until June.

As ridiculous as this is, I see an ulterior motive here. The codification of the idea that “marijuana” is racist appears to be a pretext for tax dollars brought in from the cannabis industry to be specifically earmarked for reinvestment in minority communities.

“We will feel like the industry has paid off when we see those funds get put into college scholarships. Maybe a family wanted to buy a home and they were from the Central District of Seattle, and they wanted to go back there because they were priced out. They could get a loan from those funds. Thinking about creative ways to make impactful scalable solutions in our community is what I’m looking for,” Joy Hollingsworth, the owner of Hollingsworth Cannabis Company, said.

Meanwhile, is the headline of this article racist? #AskingForAFriend