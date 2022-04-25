Is This the Most Embarrassing Poll for Joe Biden Ever?

It doesn’t take an expert to read the writing on the wall that Joe Biden is in horrible shape politically. Nevertheless, despite his sagging poll numbers and his advanced age, Biden insists that he plans to run again in 2024. He reportedly told Barack Obama that he is definitely running again and is looking forward to a Trump rematch, and he believes he’s the only Democrat who can beat Trump.

The problem with Biden’s 2024 ambitions is that nobody really wants him to run again, according to a new I&I/TIPP poll.

When Americans are asked, “Who do you want to see run for president on the Democratic ticket in 2024?” only 19% of respondents answer Joe Biden. While he was the top choice among eighteen other candidates and “other” (who got 6%), nearly a third of respondents (28%) said they were “not sure.”

For our VIP Subscribers: You Won’t Believe Who Some GOP Donors Want to Run Against Trump in 2024

So, “Not Sure” beats Joe Biden 28% to 19%, and 81% of Americans don’t want Biden to run again.

“So, taken together, it’s ABB — Anybody But Biden,” says Terry Jones of Issues and Insights.

“For a sitting president barely into his second year in office to be below 20% in the next election’s preference shows just how low Biden has dropped in the public eye,” Jones says.

Biden’s situation hardly improves even when you look only at the preferences of Democrats. According to the poll, just 29% of Democrats said they want Biden on the ticket in 2024.

Jones suggests that Biden’s weak standing could attract a primary challenger.