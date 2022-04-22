Chris Wallace Deserves More Mockery Than CNN+

We’ve all had a lot of fun mocking CNN+ and its short life span. It officially launched on March 29, and despite millions of dollars invested in its development and launch, it was said that fewer than 10,000 people have been using CNN+ daily before Warner Bros. Discovery decided to pull the plug. CNN+ will officially cease operations on April 30.

“Streaming service CNN+ blew away all expectations by lasting nearly three weeks before its demise was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery this morning,” proclaimed The Babylon Bee. Satire or not, it’s true. CNN has had a huge number of problems recently—aside from its dwindling ratings.

Late last year, the network’s “top” anchor Chris Cuomo was fired for violating CNN’s mythical journalistic standards. Little Fredo wasn’t happy about the situation and decided to burn CNN to the ground. He blew the whistle on CNN President Jeff Zucker’s relationship with the network’s chief marketing officer Allison Gollust, prompting Zucker to abruptly resign in disgrace.

CNN+ pretty much was doomed from the start. But as much as it’s fun making fun of CNN for its failed attempt at getting people to pay to watch their special programming, the real target of our mockery should go to Chris Wallace, who left his anchor job at the number one network in the nation (Fox News) to go on the sinking ship that is CNN.

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace told the New York Times in March. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on,” and says he spent “a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for me to do my job.”

So he went to the network that promoted the Trump/Russia collusion hoax for over four years, the network that was bleeding ratings.

If you ever need career advice, don’t ask Chris Wallace.

Wallace’s former Fox News colleague Greg Gutfeld “pounced” at the opportunity to mock Wallace the day it was announced that CNN+ was getting shut down.

“The Democratic bench is thinner than Chris Wallace’s demo reel from CNN Plus,” Gutfeld said.

Later he took another shot at Wallace. “BLM has done to black people what Chris Wallace did to CNN+: entice them with a promise and then ditch them on the side of the road.”

“I’m going to do this every segment, so just get used to it,” he added.

And he kept the insults coming.

CNN+ was always doomed. Anyone could have seen its demise coming well before it launched. Everyone, that is, except Chris Wallace.

And he’ll never be allowed to forget it.

Fox News app is unmatched pic.twitter.com/k88BrN5K6m — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 21, 2022

Wallace may not have been a good fit at Fox News anymore, but at least there he had an audience. At CNN+ he didn’t. And now he doesn’t even have CNN+. Rumors are he’s having daily meltdowns and is threatening to quit unless he gets Chris Cuomo’s former slot. What good will that be if no one is watching?