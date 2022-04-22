Kristi Noem Gives a Dose of Perspective to CNN Producer Whining About CNN+ Job Losses

There’s been plenty of schadenfreudeliciousness regarding the quick and merciless death of CNN+, the vaunted streaming service that CNN launched less than a month ago.

If you blinked and missed it, CNN launched the highly touted streaming service on March 29 to plenty of fanfare. The network had lured Chris Wallace away from Fox News for a prime spot as part of the CNN+ lineup, and other exclusive content became part of the package.

Before CNN+ barely got underway, there was speculation that the service wasn’t too long for this earth. Wallace reportedly began “having daily breakdowns,” and the dysfunction made it clear that CNN+ wouldn’t last. And now it’s going away.

There has been a lot of football-spiking from those of us who knew that CNN+ was doomed from the get-go, and one CNN producer is particularly sad about it. Ellie Smith, who works at the network (but presumably not at CNN+) tweeted her lament.

PSA if you’re going to tweet something snarky about CNN+, hundreds of journalists and technicians who did nothing but work their tails off just had the rug pulled out from under them. So be kind. — Ellie Smith (@elliekaysmith_) April 21, 2022

Let’s face it: it’s sad when people lose their jobs, so I get where she’s coming from — to an extent.

But the perspective can change when you think about the fact that the left, whom CNN supports wholeheartedly and unabashedly, has been responsible for so many hardworking Americans losing their jobs.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem noticed, and she gave Smith a bit of perspective.

Now you know how the Keystone XL Pipeline workers feel. https://t.co/HBBnRPDIOC — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 21, 2022

It’s quite the burn, but Noem makes a great point.

Joe Biden halted construction on the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in the Oval Office, and that led to job losses that people like Ellie Smith didn’t whine over.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) pointed out that scuttling the pipeline’s construction led to the loss of nearly 2,000 jobs from his state alone, a claim that fact-checkers backed up.

What about the people fired over vaccine mandates? Tim Bryant, a Georgia radio host, reminded Smith about those lost jobs.

I was talking with some unvaxxed workers who got canned about this very thing. — Tim Bryant (@TimBryantRadio) April 22, 2022

I couldn’t find any accounting of the number of people fired for not getting the jab, but we can be sure that it was far more than the “hundreds of journalists and technicians” that Smith laments.

Biden was even looking for ways to put people out of work when he was on the campaign trail. In December 2019, the human gaffe machine made a campaign appearance in New Hampshire in which he put coal miners on notice that they would need to find new jobs if he became president.

“Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well… Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!” Biden exclaimed.

Don’t forget Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, telling employees in the oil and gas industry to go to work for solar panel manufacturers.

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who "see an end to their livelihoods": "What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels." pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

The Biden administration and their liberal friends whom CNN loves so well have a history of being rather callous when it comes to hardworking Americans losing their jobs. So forgive me if I’m not shedding too many tears over the CNN+ employees who are out of work.

They’ll find other jobs in journalism soon enough, I’m sure. If not, maybe they can make solar panels or learn to code.