Guess Who Democrats Will Blame for Their Midterm Election Losses?

Democrats know they’re going to lose in November. In fact, it’s likely they’re going to lose big. Really big. Huge.

Historically speaking, midterms are bad for the party in power, and Democrats have done nothing to help themselves cut their losses. They’ve embraced a radical left-wing agenda, complete with failed attempts to eliminate the filibuster in the Senate and federalize elections — anything to help them retain power and control. Biden’s incompetence hasn’t helped them, either. We have a border crisis, record-high gas prices, and historic inflation. Yet Democrats always blame someone else for their failures and make excuses for their defeats.

Fox News host Jesse Watters spoke of this on his show earlier this week.

“The Democrats — I know, because I know Democrats — they want power,” Watters said. “They don’t think that Joe Biden can win re-election. They think his presidency is so far costing them power in the House. Democrats obviously want their agenda enacted, and so far Joe Biden has not really been effective in enacting their agenda.”

“Some people own up to it, recognize their error, and improve,” Watters continued. “Others make excuses. Show up to work late? There was traffic. Miss a pop fly? The sun was in my eyes. Forget to do your homework? Of course, the dog ate it.”

Watters concluded, “If you have been around long enough, you probably have a pretty good B.S. detector and [can] tell when someone is making excuses.”

On Sunday, the Associated Press claimed that U.S. intelligence officials have assessed that “Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics.”

Who exactly are these U.S. intelligence officials? Are they the same people who insisted that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation? It wouldn’t surprise me. Why? Because even the Associated Press conceded that our intelligence agencies have “not found any evidence” of any such plan.

In other words, the whole “Russia planning interference in American politics” narrative is as bogus as the 2016 “Russian Collusion” hoax. Jesse Watters asked the right question: “So, if there is no proof, then why is this story coming out now?”

The answer is obvious: Democrats see the writing on the wall, they know they’re going to lose big time, and they want to cast doubt on the Republicans’ victories — just like they did with Trump.

