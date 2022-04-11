Biden Needs to Brace Himself for a Brutal Inflation Report

Get ready for a new round of lame talking points from the White House. A new inflation report is coming on Tuesday, and experts say it’s not going to be good.

Analysts anticipate the forthcoming numbers for March to show 8.4% inflation over the last year, compared to 7.9% for the year ending in February. In historical terms, that would be the highest overall inflation rate since December 1981.

Gas prices are the most significant contributor to inflation, increasing by 20 percent since February. Biden has been desperately trying to pin the blame for high gas prices on Putin, dubbing rising prices as the “Putin Price Hike” and falsely claiming “inflation is largely the fault of Putin.” But polls have shown that American recognize that Biden and his policies are primarily to blame.

Biden’s rhetoric on inflation has shifted over the past few months. In January, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden if “inflation is a political liability in the midterms.” Biden responded by claiming that inflation was a good thing, telling Doocy, “It’s a great asset — more inflation,” before muttering under his breath, “What a stupid son of a b*tch.”

Despite his claim that inflation was a good thing, he later insisted he had a plan to fight inflation. “One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer,” he said. “I have a better plan to fight inflation: lower your costs, not your wages.”

Okay, that’s not much of a plan. It’s not much of anything, really. His current strategy is clearly to push the whole “it’s Putin’s fault” talking point, and for sure, we can expect a lot of that rhetoric once the report is released.