Twitter: Death Threats Okay if You're Threatening a TERF

Last month, I was permanently banned from Twitter for daring to speak the truth about transgenderism. I’d responded to a tweet about Lia Thomas in which the author urged people to “discuss the topic as if a transgender person were in the room. Because one probably is.” I simply pointed out that trans people represent a fraction of a percent of the population, and even if I were in the room with one, I would speak the truth and point out that gender dysphoria is a mental disorder.

I was banned within a few days, without warning. Appeals were automatically denied.

Twitter claimed I was violating their “rules against hateful conduct,” which state that users “may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

I had neither promoted violence nor harassed anyone. But alas, I’m banned.

So imagine my surprise that a user named “Trust Fund Ozu” openly sent author J.K. Rowling a death threat on Twitter and somehow has not been banned. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a trans activist who doesn’t like J.K. Rowling speaking the truth about transgenderism posted the following homemade video, titled “J.K. Rowling diss track,” to Twitter:

The video features the lyrics: “As I kill TERFs with a left hook, now I feel worse. J.K., I hope you fit in a hearse.”

TERF is an acronym meaning Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist.

Rowling then posted screenshots from the video on Twitter and wrote: “I’m afraid I can’t give a shout out to everyone promising to murder me – there are so many of you, and I’m a busy woman – but this one deserves a mention for the nineties rave vibe.”

I'm afraid I can't give a shout out to everyone promising to murder me – there are so many of you, and I'm a busy woman – but this one deserves a mention for the nineties rave vibe, @TrustFundOzu. pic.twitter.com/Ium6oIHFOS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 2, 2022

The video was reported to Twitter, and considering Twitter claims that threats of violence are a violation of its terms of service, this trans activist who threatened J.K. Rowling should have been banned quicker than I was.

Right?

Nope. Actor James Dreyfus reported the video to Twitter, and they found it did not violate their terms of service.

“After reviewing the available information, we want to let you know TrustFundOzu hasn’t broken our safety policies,” Twitter told Dreyfus. “We know this isn’t the answer you’re looking for. If this account breaks our policies in the future, we’ll notify you.”

Clearly, Twitter thinks it’s okay to make death threats against someone who doesn’t fully buy into the radical leftist narrative about transgenderism.

J.K. Rowling may be a liberal and even sees herself as an LGBT ally, but she’s spoken out against the dangerous transgender movement and how it harms actual women, and therefore, Twitter apparently sees nothing wrong with death threats being made against her.

As I pointed out, I was banned from Twitter for far less. Does that seem right to you? There are plenty of similar stories like this, and they all show us that Twitter is using its terms of service to silence conservatives but not liberals or those who support “the narrative.” As long as you support the narrative, you can threaten to kill anyone you like on Twitter.