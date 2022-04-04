Our Government Is Joining Big Tech in Erasing Women

Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely mocked for being unable to define what a “woman” is because she’s “not a biologist.” Many argued that her inability to understand such a simple thing raised doubts about her ability to protect women’s rights while on the court.

However, while Jackson’s embrace of radical left-wing gender theory earned her well-deserved ridicule, several Biden administration agencies have doubled down on her position. When Fox News Digital asked them to define the word “woman,” they could not do so—even concerning their own use of the term “women’s health.”

This comes on the heels of a report from last week that the Biden administration will allow Americans who do not “identify” as male or female the ability to declare their gender as X on passports. So have we officially entered the Twilight Zone?

Fox News Digital contacted the Department of Justice, Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, requesting a definition of “woman.”

“None of the agencies provided their definition or criteria for an individual to be categorized as a ‘woman,’ despite each boasting entire initiatives aimed at helping women,” while the Department of Justice declined to comment.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) was also contacted to “request the organization’s definition of ‘woman’ in relation to terms such as ‘women’s rights’ and ‘women’s healthcare.'” They responded by pointing Fox News Digital to a page on its website dedicated to “sex and gender.”

According to the page,” ‘Sex’ refers to biological differences between females and males, including chromosomes, sex organs, and endogenous hormonal profiles. ‘Gender’ refers to socially constructed and enacted roles and behaviors which occur in a historical and cultural context and vary across societies and over time.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, it also says that “All individuals act in many ways that fulfill the gender expectations of their society. With continuous interaction between sex and gender, health is determined by both biology and the expression of gender.”

It is not clear when the NIH adopted radical leftist gender theory. However, this definition has appeared on the page since at least April 23, 2018, when the Internet Archive first started capturing the page.

This indicates a broader problem than big tech censoring those of us who speak out against radical leftist gender theory. The government has become polluted with this garbage too, and it doesn’t matter which party is running the show. By standing up to the woke mob, we not only risk getting censored by Big Tech, but we also risk repercussions from our own government.

