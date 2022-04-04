Biden Presses Panic Button, Invites Obama to White House

Nothing—literally nothing—has managed to boost Biden’s approval ratings. Not even his Supreme Court nomination was able to dig him out of the hole he dug himself in, and now it seems that the White House has pushed the panic button because they’ve invited Barack Obama to participate in a White House event this week to celebrate the so-called successes of Obamacare.

According to an agenda for the week released by the White House on Sunday evening, Biden, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama will each “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as part of the President’s agenda to cut costs for American families.”

The agenda also says that Biden will “take additional action to strengthen the ACA further and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care.” Funny, I thought Obamacare was supposed to do that already? Silly me.

It’s very out of the ordinary for a former president to return to the White House for such an affair, which suggests that the Biden White House desperately wants Obama to participate in the hopes that having him on board for the event will generate some much-needed good publicity. Biden’s RealClearPolitics average currently sits at -13.2 points.