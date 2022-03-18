Biden Declares 'I'm Not Stupid' Just Before Saying Something Stupid

Joe Biden embarrassed himself (yet again) on Thursday, proving once again that he should never try to riff during a public speech.

“I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” Biden quipped during the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon. “I married Domenic Giacoppo’s daughter.”

As it happens, the man who just insisted that he isn’t stupid confused his wife’s father and grandfather.

“First Lady Jill Biden was born to Donald Carl Jacobs and Bonny Jean Jacobs,” explains The Daily Caller. “Her grandfather, Domenico Giacoppo, is from the tiny village of Gesso in Sicily.”

Joe Biden has made many attempts at ad-libbing during speeches that have failed spectacularly. During his State of the Union Dumpster Fire address earlier this month, he made a number of cringe-worthy comments that were not part of his prepared remarks, such as when he spoke about COVID vaccines.

“We’ve sent 475 million vaccine doses to 112 countries — more than any nation on Earth,” Biden said Tuesday night. “We won’t stop, because you can’t build a wall high enough to keep out a — a vaccine — the vaccine can stop the spread of these diseases.”

Another notable ad-lib fail was when he started talking about gun control. “And, folks, ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines that hold up to 100 rounds. You think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests?”

Please, Joe, stop embarrassing yourself. Stop ad-libbing.