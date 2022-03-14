This Year’s Red Wave Puts New York Governorship in Play... for Real

There hasn’t been a Republican governor of New York since George Pataki, who was first elected in 1994 and would be reelected twice more. Conventional wisdom says that New York is a deep blue state, and a Republican couldn’t possibly win a statewide election there now.

Not so fast. According to an internal poll from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee, Zeldin could beat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

According to the poll, which was conducted by John McLaughlin & Associates, Zeldin leads Hochul 45.5% to 44%, with the rest undecided. Zeldin’s lead is within the margin of error, which means the race is a dead heat. Nevertheless, this is a remarkably strong position for a Republican in New York.

Zeldin’s strength in deep-blue New York is likely due to Republicans’ advantage on critical issues. Crime is the number one issue of New York voters, followed by taxes. Biden also is clearly a drag on Hochul, as Biden’s approval ratings in the Empire State are underwater, with 43% approving of the job he’s doing and 55% disapproving. Hochul is also underwater by 4 points.

“Over the last year, we have built an unparalleled movement, powered by thousands of volunteers, tens of thousands of grassroots donations and scores of New Yorkers who are waking up and all in to Save Our State,” said Zeldin. “These numbers aren’t because of luck. They’re thanks to hard work, the right message, strategy and execution, and also taking absolutely nothing for granted. As we continue to get our message out coming off of this month’s Republican and Conservative Party conventions and after airing television and radio ads statewide since the beginning of February, it’s never been more clear that we have the issues on our side, we have the momentum of our side, and there’s a big red wave headed straight for New York in 2022.”