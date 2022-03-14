DeSantis Warns the Left Could Bring Back COVID Restrictions

While speaking at the Expand American Energy forum in Doral, Fla. on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that the recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the United States could be temporary.

According to DeSantis, if leftist politicians are reelected in November, they will bring back COVID restrictions. The only reason they won’t do so now is that these restrictions are unpopular, and they’d need to wait until after the midterms to make their move.

“The minute those elections are over, they will impose mandates if they feel the need to do that. They will impose restrictions,” DeSantis said. “And so that will happen if those types of people are allowed to be put in power.”

DeSantis commented that Dr. Fauci has been put “in the witness protection program,” because he will say, “you should still wear a mask, and he’s never going to say be normal, go back to normal.”

“So they know that, and they know that that’s not what people want.”

DeSantis said that it’s one thing if people make the personal choice to mask up if they believe it helps, but that “it’s wrong to mandate people and restrict people, and that will happen.”

“The only way to make sure it doesn’t happen [again] is to have a nice, big, red wave. So, we’ll see,” DeSantis concluded.