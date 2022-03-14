Elon Musk Makes an Epic Challenge to Putin

With the United States doing… well… basically nothing to contain Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has stepped up to the plate and has issued a challenge to the Russian President.

“I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat. Stakes are [Ukraine],” he tweeted.

Musk followed up the tweet with another, this time, tagging the official Twitter account for the Russian president, “Do you agree to this fight?”

Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk offered no more details, but when asked by a Twitter user if he’d thought this challenge through, Musk replied, “I am absolutely serious.”

I am absolutely serious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Obviously, this will never happen, but it would be cool if it did, right?