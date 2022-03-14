News & Politics

Elon Musk Makes an Epic Challenge to Putin

By Matt Margolis Mar 14, 2022 10:29 AM ET
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

With the United States doing… well… basically nothing to contain Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has stepped up to the plate and has issued a challenge to the Russian President.

“I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat. Stakes are [Ukraine],” he tweeted.

Musk followed up the tweet with another, this time, tagging the official Twitter account for the Russian president, “Do you agree to this fight?”

Musk offered no more details, but when asked by a Twitter user if he’d thought this challenge through, Musk replied, “I am absolutely serious.”

Obviously, this will never happen, but it would be cool if it did, right?

Matt Margolis
Tags: ELON MUSK RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN
