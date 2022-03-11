LOL: Biden Makes a Bold Prediction About the 2022 Midterms

Conventional wisdom is that the 2022 midterms will be a political bloodbath for the Democrats. For starters, historically speaking, the party in power typically loses seats. But on top of that, Biden’s poor approval ratings are dragging down his entire party, and more than 30 House Democrats have announced their retirements.

Nevertheless, during the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting on Thursday, Biden insisted his party could defy history. How? All they’ve got to do is replicate their 2020 enthusiasm. “If we do that, we’re going to keep the House and keep the Senate — and add seats,” he claimed.

Good luck with that.

I suppose it’s Biden’s job to try to rally his party and all, but it’s hard to imagine him making that statement with a straight face. But DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, in his introduction of Biden, credited him with making it possible for the DNC meeting to be held in person again for the first time in two years. So, it’s not like Democrats are being honest about anything.

Still, Biden trying to argue that Democrats have a shot of keeping or even expanding their majorities reminds me of an iconic scene from Animal House.