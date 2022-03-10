RNC Fights Back Against Partisan J6 Committee, Files Lawsuit

After many months of the January 6 committee’s partisan overreach, on Wednesday, the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the January 6 committee over their efforts to subpoena RNC databases.

“The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the internal activities of the Republican Party and millions of its supporters which is completely unrelated to the attack on the Capitol,” RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer said in a statement.

“The select panel has subpoenaed Salesforce.com for the data it maintains for the RNC. Those digital communications enable political parties and other nonprofit organizations to operate and allow for organizations to interact with millions of online users,” reports the Washington Times. ”

Salesforce also collects and maintains RNC data, including confidential and “sensitive information about private individuals with whom the organization has engaged, ultimately helping develop and execute political strategies,” the RNC said in a statement.

The 29-page lawsuit accuses the J6 committee of demanding documents “that have no connection to the attack on January 6, 2021. Without any limitation to the events of January 6, the Salesforce Subpoena demands production of sensitive and proprietary data over more than a two-month period.”

The J6 committee has long been accused of exceeding its mandate of investigating the Capitol riot and of using the investigation as a pretext for acquiring sensitive information from Republicans, including Trump White House documents that would typically be protected by executive privilege. In addition, the RNC says the database the committee is demanding access to would expose the RNC’s internal political strategies and private information on supporters.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Committee have weaponized Congress’ investigatory powers by issuing this staggeringly broad subpoena which tramples on core First Amendment rights of the RNC and millions of Americans,” Riemer said.

In January, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich accused the committee of “running over the law” and “pursuing innocent people” without justification and suggested that once the Republicans retake the majority, some J6 committee members could face jail time.

“You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email,” Gingrich said. “I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down. The wolves are gonna find out they’re now sheep, and they’re the ones who are, in fact, I think, going to face a real risk of going to jail for the kind of laws that they’re breaking.”