Biden Admin: Buying Oil From Terrorists 'On the Table'

It took Russia invading Ukraine for (some) Democrats to finally give serious consideration to hitting Russia’s energy sector with sanctions, but now the left has another great idea for punishing Russia.

Is it the Keystone pipeline? Open up more domestic drilling and become energy independent again?

Oh, hell no. No. No. No. Go back to Trumpian energy independence? Not a chance. No, the left is actually suggesting defunding Russia’s energy sector by purchasing oil from Iran.

Yes, Iran. The world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism.

“Could the president possibly consider authorizing the Keystone XL pipeline, working something out with Iran?” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s Transportation secretary, Wednesday night.

Buttigieg did not dismiss the idea.

“Look, the president has said that all options are on the table,” he replied.

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Buying oil from Iran is “on the table” pic.twitter.com/aNUNBPFHvH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2022

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes also seemed to think enriching the America-hating mullahs in Iran was a fantastic idea for sticking it to Russia. “If you’re a) devoted to cutting off Russia’s oil revenues and b) worried about inflation and spiking oil prices, this is one possible solution,” he tweeted.

If you’re a) devoted to cutting off Russia’s oil revenues and b) worried about inflation and spiking oil prices, this is one possible solution… https://t.co/kmgIGFBQs5 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 3, 2022

Of course, the left wants to enrich Iran. Democrats already want to give Iran nukes, so why not enrich the mullahs even more by buying oil from them? It’s not like they’re designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, right?

Oh, wait, they are? Since 1984? Dang, do the Democrats know this?

Republicans certainly do.

“Actually, giving billions to American-murdering terrorists is a really bad idea,” Ted Cruz tweeted in response to Hayes.

Imagine being a Democrat and being more willing to buy oil from terrorists than to be energy independent because of “the narrative.”